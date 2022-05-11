Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transportation of perishable commodities through ships demand for special upkeep, as they poses the threat of getting spoiled during the transit period. Therefore, the perishable goods including, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, chemicals and so forth are transported in a specialized ships that are equipped with temperature controlling features. These ships are known as reefers ships, which are another species of ships, unlike the commonly used types. Reefer containers is a more popular kind of refrigerating cargo as it has its own independent refrigeration systems and require only the power supply that is provided by the ship generators.

This report focus on Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Containerized Reefer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services include CMA CGM S.A., Maersk Line, FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V., Africa Express Line Ltd., China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd., KLINGE CORPORATION and STAR Reefers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Containerized Reefer

Specialized Reefer

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Sea Food

Fresh Produce

Meat

Others

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CMA CGM S.A.

Maersk Line

FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V.

Africa Express Line Ltd.

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

KLINGE CORPORATION

STAR Reefers

Korea Marine Transport Co. Ltd

BLPL Singapore Pte Ltd

Orient Overseas Container Line Limited.

MAESTRO SHIPPING SA

HANJIN SHIPPING CO., LTD.

MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.

EVERGREEN MARINE

China International Marine Containers

Hapag-Lloyd AG

SEACUBE CONTAINER LEASING LTD.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A

KYOWA SHIPPING CO., LTD.

GEEST LINE LIMITED

Hamburg Sud Group

United Arab Shipping Company (S.A.G)

APL

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA

