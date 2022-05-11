Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Transportation of perishable commodities through ships demand for special upkeep, as they poses the threat of getting spoiled during the transit period. Therefore, the perishable goods including, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, chemicals and so forth are transported in a specialized ships that are equipped with temperature controlling features. These ships are known as reefers ships, which are another species of ships, unlike the commonly used types. Reefer containers is a more popular kind of refrigerating cargo as it has its own independent refrigeration systems and require only the power supply that is provided by the ship generators.
This report focus on Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Containerized Reefer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services include CMA CGM S.A., Maersk Line, FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V., Africa Express Line Ltd., China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd., KLINGE CORPORATION and STAR Reefers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Containerized Reefer
- Specialized Reefer
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Sea Food
- Fresh Produce
- Meat
- Others
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CMA CGM S.A.
- Maersk Line
- FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)
- SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V.
- Africa Express Line Ltd.
- China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.
- KLINGE CORPORATION
- STAR Reefers
- Korea Marine Transport Co. Ltd
- BLPL Singapore Pte Ltd
- Orient Overseas Container Line Limited.
- MAESTRO SHIPPING SA
- HANJIN SHIPPING CO., LTD.
- MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
- EVERGREEN MARINE
- China International Marine Containers
- Hapag-Lloyd AG
- SEACUBE CONTAINER LEASING LTD.
- Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
- Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A
- KYOWA SHIPPING CO., LTD.
- GEEST LINE LIMITED
- Hamburg Sud Group
- United Arab Shipping Company (S.A.G)
- APL
- KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Services Product Type
