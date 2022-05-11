Aggregation Pheromones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aggregation pheromones are important semiochemicals in insects that play a key role in mating and other social behavior. Many chemicals, including hydrocarbons, alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, esters, acids, anhydrides, amines, and nitriles, have been identified as insect aggregation pheromones. Aggregation pheromones have been found in eggs, larvae and adults, however, some volatiles from host plants have been regarded as pheromone components. Aggregation pheromones of the same species in different stages of the life-cycle can be distinct, and the same semiochemical may induce different behavior in different developmental stages or physical states. Nevertheless, the aggregation of insects can be regulated by semiochemicals such as kairomone, sex pheromone and alarm pheromone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aggregation Pheromones in global, including the following market information:

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aggregation Pheromones companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149307/global-aggregation-pheromones-forecast-market-2022-2028-533

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drosophila Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aggregation Pheromones include Shin-Etsu, Suterra, Bedoukian Research, SEDQ, Pherobank, Isagro, Russell Ipm, BASF and Provivi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aggregation Pheromones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drosophila

Moth

Others

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Vegetables

Others

Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aggregation Pheromones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aggregation Pheromones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aggregation Pheromones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aggregation Pheromones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Shin-Etsu

Suterra

Bedoukian Research

SEDQ

Pherobank

Isagro

Russell Ipm

BASF

Provivi

Biobest

Laboratorios Agrochem

Wanhedaye

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149307/global-aggregation-pheromones-forecast-market-2022-2028-533

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aggregation Pheromones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aggregation Pheromones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aggregation Pheromones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aggregation Pheromones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aggregation Pheromones Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aggregation Pheromones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aggregation Pheromones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aggregation Pheromones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aggregation Pheromones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aggregation Pheromones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aggregation Pheromones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aggregation Pheromones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aggregation Pheromones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aggregation Pheromones Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aggregation Pheromones Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/