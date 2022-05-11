Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Animal Imaging Reagents in global, including the following market information:

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Small Animal Imaging Reagents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Small Animal Imaging Reagents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mri Contrasting Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Small Animal Imaging Reagents include Bruker Corporation, Siemens AG, Life Technologies Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bioscan, Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems and Gamma Medica Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Small Animal Imaging Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mri Contrasting Reagents

Ct Contrast Reagents

Ultrasound Contrast Reagents

Nuclear and Optical Imaging Agents

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharma Companies

Research Institutions

Others

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Small Animal Imaging Reagents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Small Animal Imaging Reagents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Small Animal Imaging Reagents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Small Animal Imaging Reagents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bruker Corporation

Siemens AG

Life Technologies Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bioscan, Inc.

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Gamma Medica Inc.

Aspect Imaging

