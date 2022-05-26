Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Research Report 2022

The global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer market was valued at 158.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 33.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epitaxial Wafer is made by adding multi-micrometer thick single silicon carbide crystal layers on top of a polished wafer. Precise control of thickness, doping (carrier concentration) and defect density is required to enable high yielding power devices from a semiconductor fabrication facility. Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer is a wafer of Silicon Carbide made by epitaxial growth (called epitaxy) for use in making semiconductor and photonic device.The market for Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer is concentrated with players such as Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials (Ascatron), Showa Denko K.K.(NSSMC), Epiworld intenational, SK Siltron(Dupont), TYSiC, STMicroelectronics (Norstel), ROHM (Sicrystal) and so on. Among them, the top 3 manufacturers which include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials (Ascatron), Showa Denko K.K.(NSSMC) are the leader with about 71% revenue market share in 2019. We divide Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer into 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm, 150 mm account for more than 60% revenue share in 2019. 600-1200V SiC Devices remains the largest application field, followed by 1200-3300V SiC Devices and above 3300V SiC Devices. North America is the largest production area, accounting for 53.38% of the total market share. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow faster in the future.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-silicon-carbide-epitaxial-wafer-2022-409

By Market Verdors:

Cree (Wolfspeed)

II-VI Advanced Materials(Ascatron)

Showa Denko K.K.(NSSMC)

Epiworld intenational

SK Siltron(Dupont)

TYSiC

STMicroelectronics (Norstel)

ROHM (Sicrystal)

By Types:

100mm

150mm

200mm

By Applications:

600-1200V SiC Devices

1200-3300V SiC Devices

Above 3300V SiC Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-silicon-carbide-epitaxial-wafer-2022-409

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 100mm

1.4.3 150mm

1.4.4 200mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 600-1200V SiC Devices

1.5.3 1200-3300V SiC Devices

1.5.4 Above 3300V SiC Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market

1.8.1 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Silicon Carbide Epitaxial Wafer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028