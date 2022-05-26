Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Research Report 2022

The global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market was valued at 1166.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna is an antenna product by using Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Technology. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Technology offers flexibility and geometric 3D design freedom in making antenna products. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna manufacturing process combines both mechanical structures and electronic circuits into a single 3D part. Signal quality and RF performance are improved with Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antennas and greater design possibilities are available. Most of the LDS process uses a thermoplastic material which has already been doped with a metal-plastic additive. This report mainly covers the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna product type.China mainland produced most Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna in 2019, with a market share of about 44%, following South Korea about 16%, Japan nearly 14% and Europe about 7%. Molex, Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Amphenol captured the top three revenue share spots in the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market in 2019. Molex dominated with about 10% revenue share, followed by Shenzhen Sunway Communication with over 9% revenue share and Amphenol with about 8% revenue share. Approx. 54% of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antennas are applied for cell phone in 2019, the second and third largest market are laptops/tablets and automotive industry.

By Market Verdors:

Molex (Koch Industries)

Shenzhen Sunway Communication

Amphenol

TE Connectivity

Pulse Electronics (Yageo)

Galtronics (Baylin Technologies)

Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology

Skycross

SelectConnect (Arlington Plating)

Luxshare Precision Industry

Inpaq

Tongda

By Types:

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

By Applications:

Smartphones

Wearables

Laptops/Tablets

Gaming Consoles and Accessories

Healthcare

Automotive

Networking

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Main Antenna

1.4.3 Bluetooth Antenna

1.4.4 WIFI Antenna

1.4.5 GPS Antenna

1.4.6 NFC Antenna

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Wearables

1.5.4 Laptops/Tablets

1.5.5 Gaming Consoles and Accessories

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Networking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market

1.8.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

