Switching Mode Power Supply Market Research Report 2022

The global Switching Mode Power Supply market was valued at 256.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A switched-mode power supply (switching-mode power supply, switch-mode power supply, switched power supply, SMPS, or switcher) is an electronic power supply that incorporates a switching regulator to convert electrical power efficiently. Like other power supplies, an SMPS transfers power from a DC or AC source (often mains power) to DC loads, such as a personal computer, while converting voltage and current characteristics.Unlike a linear power supply, the pass transistor of a switching-mode supply continually switches between low-dissipation, full-on and full-off states, and spends very little time in the high dissipation transitions, which minimizes wasted energy. Ideally, a switched-mode power supply dissipates no power. Voltage regulation is achieved by varying the ratio of on-to-off time. In contrast, a linear power supply regulates the output voltage by continually dissipating power in the pass transistor. This higher power conversion efficiency is an important advantage of a switched-mode power supply. Switched-mode power supplies July also be substantially smaller and lighter than a linear supply due to the smaller transformer size and weight. In application, Switching Mode Power Supply downstream is wide and recently Switching Mode Power Supply has acquired increasing significance in various fields of LED industry, medical equipment, mobile phone chargers, automobiles, consumer electronics and others. Globally, the Switching Mode Power Supply market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 52% of total downstream consumption of Switching Mode Power Supply.

By Market Verdors:

Schneider

SIEMENS

Omron

PHOENIX

TDK-Lambda

DELTA

ABB

Puls

4NIC

Lite-On Technology

Salcomp

MOSO

MEAN WELL

DELIXI

CETC

Cosel

Weidmuller

By Types:

AC/DC

DC/DC

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Communication

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Switching Mode Power Supply Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 AC/DC

1.4.3 DC/DC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Communication

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market

1.8.1 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Switching Mode Power Supply Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Switching Mode Power Supply Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

