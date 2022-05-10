Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermoplastic Prepreg market was valued at 6.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermoplastic prepregs are composite reinforcements (fiberglass, carbon fiber, aramid, etc.) that are pre-impregnated with thermoplastic resin. Common resins for thermoplastic prepregs include PP, PET, PE, PPS, and PEEK. Thermoplastic prepregs can be provided in unidirectional tape, or in fabrics that are woven or stitched.Global thermoplastic prepreg consumption market, by geography is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. North America and Europe belong to the larger producers, which together account for more than 61.8% of global consumption in 2016. As for top sales revenue countries, Europe accounted 32.67% of global thermoplastic prepreg sales income in 2016, while North America ranked second position with about 30.68 % share. There are mainly three types of thermoplastic prepreg in the market: glass fiber, carbon fiber and aramid fiber. Glass fiber type is cheap. Glass fiber type accounted 40.98% global market share in 2016. Thermoplastic prepreg has a large market around the world. The thermoplastic prepreg industry will develop stably in the future, especially in the developing countries. Business distribution channels are the avenues a business uses to sell or deliver its product or service. Distribution channels for sellers of products include brick-and-mortar stores, online stores, direct mail solicitations, catalogs, sales reps, wholesalers, distributors and direct response advertising. Service providers don`t offer something a consumer can touch, feel and put in a bag, so if you`re selling a service, you must figure out additional ways to deliver it.

By Market Verdors:

Teijin

Tencate

Cytec

Lanxess

Polystrand

Barrday

Chomarat

Vector Systems

Fibrtec

PorcherIndustriesGroupe

By Types:

Reinforced Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

Reinforced Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

Reinforced Aramid Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

By Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermoplastic Prepreg Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reinforced Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

1.4.3 Reinforced Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

1.4.4 Reinforced Aramid Fiber Thermoplastic Prepreg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market

1.8.1 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Prepreg Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

