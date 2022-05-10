Stucco Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stucco in global, including the following market information:

Global Stucco Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stucco Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Stucco companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stucco market was valued at 12250 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Three-Coat Stucco Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stucco include BASF SE, Parex Inc., Merlex Stucco, LaHabra Stucco, CertainTeed Corporation, Arcat Inc., California Stucco Products Corporation, Integrated Stucco Inc. and Omega Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stucco manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stucco Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stucco Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Three-Coat Stucco

Newer One-Coat Stucco

Exterior Insulating and Finish Systems

Global Stucco Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stucco Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

Global Stucco Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stucco Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stucco revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stucco revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stucco sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stucco sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Parex Inc.

Merlex Stucco

LaHabra Stucco

CertainTeed Corporation

Arcat Inc.

California Stucco Products Corporation

Integrated Stucco Inc.

Omega Products

E. I. du Pont

