Electronic Passports Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electronic Passports market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Passports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ordinary E-passport
  • Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

 

Segment by Application

  • Adult
  • Child

By Company

  • Gemalto
  • Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
  • India Security Press
  • Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
  • Bundesdruckerei
  • Japan National Printing Bureau
  • Goznak
  • Casa da Moeda do Brasil
  • Canadian Bank Note
  • Royal Mint of Spain
  • Polish Security Printing Works
  • Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
  • Iris Corporation Berhad
  • Semlex Group
  • Veridos
  • Morpho

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Passports Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary E-passport
1.2.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Child
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Passports Production
2.1 Global Electronic Passports Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Passports Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Passports Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Passports Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Passports Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Electronic Passports Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Passports Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Passports Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Electronic Passports by Region (2023-2028)

