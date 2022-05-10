Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Body Worn Insect Repellent market was valued at 306.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Body worn insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Body worn insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever.The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region. North America has the highest market share and dominates the Body Worn Insect Repellents market with a value of 33.83 %. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for about 30 percent of the global Body Worn Insect Repellent market. APAC is the next big market following North America. The growth of Body Worn Insect Repellent business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the China and India, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europe`s share in the market is declined during 2011 to 2016 from 27.02% to 24.35%. The other markets including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa account for the remaining market share. Latin America are the key region, which is expected to witness a high growth due to the demanded growth potential. The Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent industry is characterized by several large international suppliers and many smaller suppliers. The top three largest operators account for about 34.42 % of global region revenue in 2015. Key market players include S.C. Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Spectrum Brands, 3M, Tender, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cloeman, Omega Pharma, and Jahwa among others. General Population used covered over 81.78% of global market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2016 to 2021. Oils and Creams was the largest type of Body Worn Insect Repellent, which is responsible for about 63.81 percent of Body Worn Insect Repellent consumption in 2015. The remaining 36.19 percent was for Spray and Apparel etc.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7057021/global-body-worn-insect-repellent-2022-105

By Market Verdors:

S.C. Johnson

Avon Products Inc.

Spectrum Brands

3M

Tender

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Cloeman

Omega Pharma

Jahwa

Longrich Bioscience

Insect Shield

Sawyer Products

Babyganics

All Terrain

By Types:

Oils and Creams

Spray

Apparel

By Applications:

General Population

Special Population (Baby, Pregnancy, etc.)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-body-worn-insect-repellent-2022-105-7057021

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Body Worn Insect Repellent Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Oils and Creams

1.4.3 Spray

1.4.4 Apparel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 General Population

1.5.3 Special Population (Baby, Pregnancy, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

1.8.1 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Body Worn Insect Repellent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Sales

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2022-2030 Report on Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel