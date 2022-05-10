Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
- Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) include Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, KLK OLEO, IOI Group, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, VVF LLC, Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd and Acme Hardesty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cosmetic
- Lubricant Additives
- Others
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Croda International Plc
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Wilmar International
- KLK OLEO
- IOI Group
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- VVF LLC
- Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd
- Acme Hardesty
- Oleon
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
- PT SUMI ASIH OLEOCHEMICAL Industry
- Kao Chemicals Europe
- Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia
- Lipo Chemicals
- Khurana Oleo Chemicals
- Mosselman
- FPG Oleochemicals Sdn. Bhd.
- Materia Oleochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Companies
