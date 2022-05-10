Ferro Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ferro Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrochrome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferro Alloys include Jayesh Group, Afarak, ENRC, GLENCORE, Tata Steel, Samancor, Hernic Ferrochrome, Fondel Corporation and Tharisa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ferro Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferro Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferro Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ferrochrome
- Ferromanganese
- Ferrosilicon
- Others
Global Ferro Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferro Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road Rails
- Automobile Bodies
- Cutlery
- Dairy Equipment
- Hand Railings
- Others
Global Ferro Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferro Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ferro Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ferro Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ferro Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ferro Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jayesh Group
- Afarak
- ENRC
- GLENCORE
- Tata Steel
- Samancor
- Hernic Ferrochrome
- Fondel Corporation
- Tharisa
- Westbrook Resources Ltd
- ICT Group
- Sinosteel
- Rohit Ferro Tech
- Tennant Metallurgical Group
- Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR)
- ZIMASCO
- ZimAlloys
- Maranatha Ferrochrome (RioZim)
- Oliken Ferroalloys
- Vargon Alloys
- Indsil
- Harsco
- Yildirim Group
- S.C. Feral S.R.L.
- Balasore Alloys Limited
- Sarojini Ferro Alloys LLC
- Vyankatesh Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd
- Shyamji Group
- China Minmetals Corporation.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferro Alloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferro Alloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferro Alloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferro Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferro Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferro Alloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferro Alloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferro Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferro Alloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferro Alloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferro Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferro Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferro Alloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferro Alloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferro Alloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferro Alloys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ferro Alloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ferrochrome
4.1.3 Ferromanganese
