Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride include BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Gulbrandsen, Nippon Light Metal Co., Base Metal Group, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Weifang JS trading co., Ltd and Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dyestuff and Pigments

Hydrocarbon Resins

Pharmaceuticals

Fragrances

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gulbrandsen

Nippon Light Metal Co.

Base Metal Group

Chemtex Specialty Limited

Weifang JS trading co., Ltd

Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SOMATCO

Umiya Group of Companies

NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA

Anmol Chloro Chem

Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.

AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES

PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminium

