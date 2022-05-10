Roller Skate Plates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roller Skate Plates in global, including the following market information:

Global Roller Skate Plates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roller Skate Plates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Roller Skate Plates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roller Skate Plates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Speed Skates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roller Skate Plates include Riedell, Luigino, Harlick, Rogua, Skate Out Loud, Sure-Grip, Pilot, ACTION and Enpex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roller Skate Plates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Roller Skate Plates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Roller Skate Plates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Speed Skates

Outdoor Skates

Indoor Skates

Global Roller Skate Plates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Roller Skate Plates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Recreation

Indoor Sports

Global Roller Skate Plates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Roller Skate Plates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roller Skate Plates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roller Skate Plates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roller Skate Plates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Roller Skate Plates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Riedell

Luigino

Harlick

Rogua

Skate Out Loud

Sure-Grip

Pilot

ACTION

Enpex

MarkTop

