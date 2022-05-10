Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) include Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, Yokkaichi Chemical, Anhui Xinyuan Chemical, Shijiazhuang Xin Yu Chemical and Hubei Greenhome Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Non-industrial Grade

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives and Sealants

Casting and Tooling

Composites

Marine and Protective Coatings

Potting and Encapsulation

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alkyl Glycidyl Ether (AGE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Evonik Industries

P&G Chemicals

Yokkaichi Chemical

Anhui Xinyuan Chemical

Shijiazhuang Xin Yu Chemical

Hubei Greenhome Materials

