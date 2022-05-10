Dental Milling Burs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Milling Burs in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Milling Burs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Milling Burs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Dental Milling Burs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Milling Burs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diamond Burs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Milling Burs include Roland DGA, 3M, OSG, Jensen Dental, Sierra Dental, Dent-Line of Canada, DAL DT Technologies, B&D Dental and Panadent. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Milling Burs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Dental Milling Burs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diamond Burs

Carbide Burs

Zirconia Ceramic Burs

Global Dental Milling Burs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Global Dental Milling Burs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Milling Burs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Milling Burs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Milling Burs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Milling Burs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roland DGA

3M

OSG

Jensen Dental

Sierra Dental

Dent-Line of Canada

DAL DT Technologies

B&D Dental

Panadent

