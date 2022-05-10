Dental Milling Burs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Milling Burs in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Milling Burs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental Milling Burs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Table of Contents
List of Tables & Figures
Charts
Global top five Dental Milling Burs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Milling Burs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diamond Burs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Milling Burs include Roland DGA, 3M, OSG, Jensen Dental, Sierra Dental, Dent-Line of Canada, DAL DT Technologies, B&D Dental and Panadent. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Milling Burs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Dental Milling Burs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diamond Burs
- Carbide Burs
- Zirconia Ceramic Burs
Global Dental Milling Burs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
Global Dental Milling Burs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Milling Burs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental Milling Burs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental Milling Burs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dental Milling Burs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dental Milling Burs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roland DGA
- 3M
- OSG
- Jensen Dental
- Sierra Dental
- Dent-Line of Canada
- DAL DT Technologies
- B&D Dental
- Panadent
