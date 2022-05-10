Fat Powders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fat Powders in global, including the following market information:
Global Fat Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fat Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Fat Powders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fat Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Palm Fat Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fat Powders include Kievit, Drytech, Walter Rau AG, Dohler Group, Mokate Ingredients, Venkatesh Natural Extract, HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition, Fuji Oil Company and Fonterra and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fat Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Fat Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fat Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Palm Fat Powder
- High Fat Powder
- Lipid Powder
Global Fat Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fat Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Desserts
- Ice Creams
- Cakes
- Confectionery
- Others
Global Fat Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fat Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fat Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fat Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fat Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fat Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kievit
- Drytech
- Walter Rau AG
- Dohler Group
- Mokate Ingredients
- Venkatesh Natural Extract
- HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition
- Fuji Oil Company
- Fonterra
- Synlait
