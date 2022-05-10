Seed Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seed Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Seed Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seed Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weed Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seed Testing include SGS S.A, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas and Intertek Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seed Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seed Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Seed Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Weed Test
- Purity Test
- Viability Test
- Germination Test
Global Seed Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Seed Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Scientific Research
- Government
- Agriculture
- Others
Global Seed Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Seed Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Seed Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Seed Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGS S.A
- Eurofins Scientific
- Bureau Veritas
- Intertek Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seed Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seed Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seed Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seed Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seed Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seed Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seed Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seed Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Seed Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Seed Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seed Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Seed Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Weed Test
4.1.3 Purity Test
