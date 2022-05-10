Construction Equipment Telematics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Equipment Telematics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Equipment Telematics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Equipment Telematics include Trimble, Telogis, Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Orbcomm, Geotab Inc., Zonar Systems Inc., Teletrac, Navman Group and ACTIA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Equipment Telematics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellular

Satellite

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Mining

Others

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Equipment Telematics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Equipment Telematics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trimble

Telogis

Heavy Construction Systems Specialists

Orbcomm

Geotab Inc.

Zonar Systems Inc.

Teletrac

Navman Group

ACTIA Group

LoJack Corporation

The Morey Corporation

TelliQ AB

Topcon Corporation

GPS TRACKIT

LHP Telematics

DPL Telematics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Equipment Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Equipment Telematics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Equipment Telematics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Equipment Telematics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Equipment Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Equipment Telematics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Equipment Telematics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Construction Equipment Telematics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Equipment Telematics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Equipment Telematics Companies

