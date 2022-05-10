Agriculture Tractors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Tractors in global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Tractors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Tractors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agriculture Tractors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Tractors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4WD Agriculture Tractor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Tractors include Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, Kioti, CHALLENGER, AGCO, CASEIH and JCB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Tractors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Tractors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tractors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4WD Agriculture Tractor

2WD Agriculture Tractor

Others

Global Agriculture Tractors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tractors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Horticulture

Others

Global Agriculture Tractors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tractors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Tractors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Tractors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Tractors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agriculture Tractors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

AGCO

CASEIH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

V.S.T Tillers

Ferrari

Earth Tools

Grillo spa

Zetor

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

Indofarm Tractors

Sonalika International

YTO Group

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Shifeng

Dongfeng farm

Wuzheng

Jinma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agriculture Tractors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agriculture Tractors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agriculture Tractors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agriculture Tractors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agriculture Tractors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agriculture Tractors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agriculture Tractors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agriculture Tractors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agriculture Tractors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agriculture Tractors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agriculture Tractors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Tractors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Tractors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Tractors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Tractors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Tractors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

