Two Wheeler Tires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Two Wheeler Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Two Wheeler Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Two Wheeler Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 18 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Two Wheeler Tires include Apollo Tyres Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Limited, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Deestone Company Limited, Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. and Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Two Wheeler Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 18

Greater than or Equal to 18

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Two Wheeler Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Two Wheeler Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Two Wheeler Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Two Wheeler Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Limited

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Deestone Company Limited

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD.

JK Tyre& Industrie

Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd.

MITAS a.s.

MRF Limited

PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

PT MultistradaArahSarana

T SuryarayaRubberindo Industries

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Rinaldi S/A Industria de Pneumaticos

TVS Srichakra Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Two Wheeler Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Two Wheeler Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Two Wheeler Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Two Wheeler Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Two Wheeler Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Two Wheeler Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Two Wheeler Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Two Wheeler Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Two Wheeler Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Two Wheeler Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Two Wheeler Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two Wheeler Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Two Wheeler Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two Wheeler Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

