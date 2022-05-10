Active Zinc Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Active Zinc Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nano-Zinc Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Active Zinc Oxide include US Zinc, Zochem, Umicore, Chemet, Zinc Nacional, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals and Rubamin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Active Zinc Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nano-Zinc Oxide
- Particle Grade
- Super-fine
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rubber
- Coating
- Ceramics
- Pharmaceutical
- Fertilizer
- Electronics
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Active Zinc Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Active Zinc Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Active Zinc Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Active Zinc Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Active Zinc Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- US Zinc
- Zochem
- Umicore
- Chemet
- Zinc Nacional
- Zinc Oxide LLC
- Silox
- GH Chemicals
- Rubamin
- Grillo
- Pan-Continental Chemical
- Mario Pilato
- Brueggemann
- A-Esse
- Hakusui
- Seyang
- Yongchang
- Longli
- Zhongse
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Active Zinc Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Active Zinc Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Active Zinc Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Active Zinc Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Active Zinc Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Active Zinc Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Active Zinc Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Active Zinc Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Active Zinc Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Active Zinc Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Active Zinc Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Zinc Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Active Zinc Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Zinc Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Active Zinc Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Zinc Oxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
