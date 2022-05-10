Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery include LG, BYD, Toshiba, SDI, Hitachi, Panasonic, AESC, Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) and Li-Tec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

Lithium?titanate Battery

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG

BYD

Toshiba

SDI

Hitachi

Panasonic

AESC

Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ)

Li-Tec

Valence

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Players in Globa

