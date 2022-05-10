Drone Simulator Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drone Simulator Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drone Simulator Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drone Simulator Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Windows Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drone Simulator Software include Aegis Technologies, CAE, Zen Technologies, Leonardo, HELI-X, Selex ES, RealFlight Software, ImmersionRC Ltd. and L-3 Link Simulation & Training and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drone Simulator Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Drone Simulator Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Simulator Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Windows
- Mac
- Linux
Global Drone Simulator Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Simulator Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Defense & Law Enforcement
- Commercial
Global Drone Simulator Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drone Simulator Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Drone Simulator Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Drone Simulator Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aegis Technologies
- CAE
- Zen Technologies
- Leonardo
- HELI-X
- Selex ES
- RealFlight Software
- ImmersionRC Ltd.
- L-3 Link Simulation & Training
- Hotprops
