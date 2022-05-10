Kappa Carrageenan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kappa Carrageenan in global, including the following market information:
- Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Kappa Carrageenan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kappa Carrageenan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Kappa Carrageenan include CP Kelco, Cargill, Karagen Indonesia, FMC, AEP Colloids, MSK Specialist Ingredients, NiranBio, Gillco and Marcel Carrageenan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Kappa Carrageenan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Others
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Daily Cosmetics
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Biochemistry
- Others
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Kappa Carrageenan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Kappa Carrageenan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Kappa Carrageenan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Kappa Carrageenan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CP Kelco
- Cargill
- Karagen Indonesia
- FMC
- AEP Colloids
- MSK Specialist Ingredients
- NiranBio
- Gillco
- Marcel Carrageenan
- Shemberg
- CEAMSA
- Danisco
- Gelymar
- TBK
- LONGRUN
- Global Ocean
- Gather Great Ocean
- Xieli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kappa Carrageenan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kappa Carrageenan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kappa Carrageenan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kappa Carrageenan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kappa Carrageenan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kappa Carrageenan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kappa Carrageenan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kappa Carrageenan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kappa Carrageenan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kappa Carrageenan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kappa Carrageenan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kappa Carrageenan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kappa Carrageenan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kappa Carrageenan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kappa Carrageenan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
