Electro Galvanized Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electro Galvanized Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Electro Galvanized Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electro Galvanized Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electro Galvanized Steel include Parker Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Salzgitter Group, Tata Steel, POSCO, Uptonsteel, JFE, AK Steel and Baosteel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electro Galvanized Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Coil

Coil

Steel Plate

Non-oriented Silicon Steel

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Boiler Plate

Container Plate

Flange Plate

Structure Pipe

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parker Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Salzgitter Group

Tata Steel

POSCO

Uptonsteel

JFE

AK Steel

Baosteel

Bekaert

Nantong Yonglei

Bao Zhang

Tree Island

Usha Martin Group

Yehuda Welded Mesh Ltd.

Asia Minmetals Machinery Co. Ltd

Sino East Steel Enterprise Co. Ltd

Ara Corporation Co.,Ltd

Tianjin Haigang Steel Sheet Co. Ltd

Tianjin Huayuan

