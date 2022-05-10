Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers in global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wireless VPN Routers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers include TP-Link, D-Link Systems, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Shenzhen Tenda Technology, Belkin International, Netgear, Edimax Technology and AsusTek Computer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wireless VPN Routers

Wired VPN Routers

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) Routers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TP-Link

D-Link Systems

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Shenzhen Tenda Technology

Belkin International

Netgear

Edimax Technology

AsusTek Computer

Ubiquiti Networks

Zyxel Communications

Buffalo Americas

