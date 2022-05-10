Technology

High Speed Tool Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
3 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Speed Tool Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-high-speed-tool-steel-forecast-2022-2028-808

 

Global top five High Speed Tool Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Speed Tool Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Hardening Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Speed Tool Steel include Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Daido Steel, Voestalpine, SandviKMaterials Technology, Kennametal, Hudson Tool Steel, Erasteel, Friedr. Lohmann and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Speed Tool Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Water-Hardening Class
  • Cold-Work Class
  • Shock-Resisting Class

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Automotive
  • Shipbuilding
  • Machinery
  • Others

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
  • Daido Steel
  • Voestalpine
  • SandviKMaterials Technology
  • Kennametal
  • Hudson Tool Steel
  • Erasteel
  • Friedr. Lohmann
  • Arcelormittal
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Tiangong International
  • Hitachi
  • ERAMET
  • Heye Special Steel
  • Nippon Koshuha Steel
  • OSG Corporation
  • Carpenter
  • Graphite India
  • Tivoly
  • Crucible Industries

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 weeks ago

Protein Supplements Market Analysis by End User to 2026 || Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Amway

December 29, 2021

Global Hydraulic Pipe Bender Market 2022- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

January 5, 2022

Global Blast Pot Market 2021- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

December 28, 2021
Back to top button