High Speed Tool Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Speed Tool Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Speed Tool Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Speed Tool Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Hardening Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Speed Tool Steel include Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Daido Steel, Voestalpine, SandviKMaterials Technology, Kennametal, Hudson Tool Steel, Erasteel, Friedr. Lohmann and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Speed Tool Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-Hardening Class
- Cold-Work Class
- Shock-Resisting Class
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Shipbuilding
- Machinery
- Others
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
- Daido Steel
- Voestalpine
- SandviKMaterials Technology
- Kennametal
- Hudson Tool Steel
- Erasteel
- Friedr. Lohmann
- Arcelormittal
- Thyssenkrupp
- Tiangong International
- Hitachi
- ERAMET
- Heye Special Steel
- Nippon Koshuha Steel
- OSG Corporation
- Carpenter
- Graphite India
- Tivoly
- Crucible Industries
