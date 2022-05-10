Global Coconut Milk Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coconut Milk market was valued at 937.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%. In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.

By Market Verdors:

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT

By Types:

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk

By Applications:

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Coconut Milk Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Coconut Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Regular Coconut Milk

1.4.3 Organic Coconut Milk

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coconut Milk Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Direct Drink

1.5.3 Dairy & Dessert

1.5.4 Baked Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Coconut Milk Market

1.8.1 Global Coconut Milk Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coconut Milk Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Coconut Milk Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coconut Milk Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Coconut Milk Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Coconut Milk Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Coconut Milk Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Coconut Milk Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Coconut Milk Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-

