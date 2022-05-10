Manual Cutting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Cutting Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Cutting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Cutting Equipment market was valued at 1780.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1954.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Cutting Equipment include Colfax Corporation, Gentec, Messer group, Matheson tri-gas, Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works, Air Liquide, Linde group and GCE holding AB and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Cutting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasma

Oxy-Fuel

Laser Cutting

Waterjet Cutting

Carbon Arc Cutting

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding and Off shore

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Cutting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Cutting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Cutting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Cutting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Colfax Corporation

Gentec

Messer group

Matheson tri-gas

Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works

Air Liquide

Linde group

GCE holding AB

Fronius international GMBH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manual Cutting Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manual Cutting Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manual Cutting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manual Cutting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Cutting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Cutting Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Cutting Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Cutting Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Cutting Equipment Companies

