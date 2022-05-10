2-Butanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 2-Butanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Butanone include ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical, Tonen, Shell, Sasol, SK Group, Celanese, Oxiteno Nordeste and Idemitsu Kosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Butanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Butanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global 2-Butanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Resin

Coating

Ink

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Other

Global 2-Butanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Butanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Butanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Butanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Butanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

Celanese

Oxiteno Nordeste

Idemitsu Kosan

Petrobrazi

QiXiang TengDA

TASCO

Alfa Aesar

TCI Chemicals

Honeywell Research Chemicals

Santa Cruz

