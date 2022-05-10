2-Butanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global 2-Butanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Butanone include ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical, Tonen, Shell, Sasol, SK Group, Celanese, Oxiteno Nordeste and Idemitsu Kosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Butanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Butanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type I
- Type II
Global 2-Butanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvent
- Resin
- Coating
- Ink
- Pharmaceutical
- Pesticide
- Other
Global 2-Butanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Butanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Butanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Butanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Butanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 2-Butanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Maruzen Petrochemical
- Tonen
- Shell
- Sasol
- SK Group
- Celanese
- Oxiteno Nordeste
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Petrobrazi
- QiXiang TengDA
- TASCO
- Alfa Aesar
- TCI Chemicals
- Honeywell Research Chemicals
- Santa Cruz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Butanone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Butanone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Butanone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Butanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Butanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Butanone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Butanone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Butanone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Butanone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Butanone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Butanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Butanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Butanone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butanone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Butanone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butanone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Butanone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Type I
4.1.3 Type II
4.2 By Type – Global 2-Butanone Revenue & Forecasts
