Market Overview

The Global Content Intelligence Market was worth USD 280.8 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a 33.2 per cent CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD 2,653.2 Million by 2025. The increased usage of enterprise content management (ECM) systems, automated content-centric processes, and analytical solutions to identify the target audience and boost the conversion rate can be contributed to the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as part of content intelligence solutions, as well as the high demand for personalised content services to improve customer experience, are expected to propel the content intelligence market during the forecast period. However, massive volumes of unstructured data and a lack of data redundancy solutions, which limit manufacturers’ ability to identify target clients, are some of the reasons projected to stymie the growth of the content intelligence market throughout the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide content intelligence market is divided into components, deployment modes, organisation size, end-user, and geography.

The worldwide content intelligence market has been segmented into solutions and services. Furthermore, the market has been segmented by service into professional services and managed services. Professional services are divided into three categories: content engineering services, content strategy services, and other support services.

The market has been divided into three deployment models: cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

The market has been divided into small and medium-sized firms, as well as large enterprises, based on organisation size.

The global content intelligence market has been segmented based on end-user into BFSI, education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and others.

Regional Classification

North America will dominate the market for content intelligence.

The worldwide content intelligence market is divided geographically into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Even during the projection period, North America will gain market share. The early adoption of ML and AI-based solutions, the presence of a large number of vendors, the presence of tier I vendors, the increasing adoption of content marketing intelligence solutions by the healthcare sectors and BFSI in the US, heavy investments in digital marketing initiatives and customer satisfaction, technological advances such as NLP and big data, an exceptionally high percentage of social media users and smartphone users, and high ad spending are all contributing to the glories.

Europe will have the second-largest market share in content intelligence.

Over the projection period, Europe will hold the second-largest share of the worldwide content intelligence market. Increased demand for content analytics solutions from manufacturing and retail organisations, as well as rapid digital transformation in the retail sector, are driving the region’s global content intelligence market growth. Germany will have the largest market share, followed by the United Kingdom.

Industry News

The worldwide content intelligence market is fragmented and competitive, with numerous domestic and international industry players present. They have implemented a variety of strategies to keep ahead of the competition while also catering to the growing needs of their clients, such as collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more.

Global Content Intelligence Market Research Report: by Component [Solution, Services [Professional Service (Content Engineering Services, Content Strategy Services and Other Support Services), Managed Services], Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)- Forecast till 2027