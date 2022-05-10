Taps and Dies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Taps and Dies in global, including the following market information:

Global Taps and Dies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Taps and Dies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Taps and Dies companies in 2021 (%)

The global Taps and Dies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Taps and Dies include Kennametal, Cleveland, Triump Twist Drill, Titex Tools, Guhring, Chicago Latrobe, OSG, Michigan Drill and Accupro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Taps and Dies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Taps and Dies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Taps and Dies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

High Speed Steel

Alloy Steel

TIN Coated

Global Taps and Dies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Taps and Dies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Household and DIY

Global Taps and Dies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Taps and Dies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Taps and Dies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Taps and Dies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Taps and Dies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Taps and Dies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kennametal

Cleveland

Triump Twist Drill

Titex Tools

Guhring

Chicago Latrobe

OSG

Michigan Drill

Accupro

M.A. Ford

Atrax

Kyocera

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Taps and Dies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Taps and Dies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Taps and Dies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Taps and Dies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Taps and Dies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Taps and Dies Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Taps and Dies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Taps and Dies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Taps and Dies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Taps and Dies Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Taps and Dies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Taps and Dies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Taps and Dies Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taps and Dies Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Taps and Dies Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taps and Dies Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Taps and Dies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Carbon Steel

4.1.3 High Speed Steel

