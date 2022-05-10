Global Potato Protein Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Potato Protein market was valued at 90.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain. The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA. The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StrkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients

Sdstrke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence .

By Types:

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (80%)

By Applications:

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Potato Protein Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Potato Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

1.4.3 Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

1.4.4 High Purity Potato Protein (?80%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potato Protein Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Feed Industry

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Potato Protein Market

1.8.1 Global Potato Protein Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potato Protein Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Potato Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Potato Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Potato Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Potato Protein Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Potato Protein Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

Potato Protein Isolates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

