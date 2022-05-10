Technology

Hemp Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemp Seed Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Report Sample includes:

 

Global top five Hemp Seed Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hemp Seed Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemp Seed Oil include ENDOCA, Hemp Oil Canada, Suyash Herbs, Gaia Botanicals, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC), Cannoid and Canopy Growth Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hemp Seed Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Hemp Seed Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food
  • Cosmetic
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Other

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Hemp Seed Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Hemp Seed Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Hemp Seed Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Hemp Seed Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • ENDOCA
  • Hemp Oil Canada
  • Suyash Herbs
  • Gaia Botanicals
  • Isodiol
  • Medical Marijuana
  • Aurora Cannabis (AC)
  • Cannoid
  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • CV Sciences
  • IRIE CBD
  • Elixinol
  • NuLeaf Naturals
  • PharmaHemp
  • Folium Biosciences

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

