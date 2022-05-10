Perilla Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perilla Seed Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Perilla Seed Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perilla Seed Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Press method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perilla Seed Oil include F & D Nature Food, Gustav Heess, Shangjia, Healing Solutions, Sun Essentials, Jason Natural, Jason, Jason Natural Cosmetics and Mercola. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perilla Seed Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Press method

Extraction method

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Edible Oil Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perilla Seed Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perilla Seed Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perilla Seed Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Perilla Seed Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

F & D Nature Food

Gustav Heess

Shangjia

Healing Solutions

Sun Essentials

Jason Natural

Jason

Jason Natural Cosmetics

Mercola

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Perilla Seed Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Perilla Seed Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Perilla Seed Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Perilla Seed Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Perilla Seed Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Perilla Seed Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Perilla Seed Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Perilla Seed Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Perilla Seed Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perilla Seed Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Perilla Seed Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perilla Seed Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perilla Seed Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perilla Seed Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Perilla Seed Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

