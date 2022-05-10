Dyes & Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Dyes & Pigments market was valued at 36370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dyes & Pigments include Huntsman, Archroma, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dyes & Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disperse Dyes
- Reactive Dyes
- Sulfur Dyes
- Vat Dyes
- Acid Dyes
- Other Dyes
Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile
- Leather
- Paper
- Other
Global Dyes & Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huntsman
- Archroma
- Kiri Industries
- Nippon Kayaku
- Kyung-In
- Colourtex
- Jay Chemicals
- Everlight Chemical
- BEZEMA
- Bodal Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Eksoy
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Osaka Godo
- Setas
- Atul
- Anand International
- LonSen
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Transfar
- Hubei Chuyuan
- Tianjin Hongfa
- YaBuLai Dyestuff
- Yabang
- Linfen Dyeing
- Dalian Dyestuffs
- Zhongdan
- ANOKY
- Tianjin Dek Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dyes & Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dyes & Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dyes & Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dyes & Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dyes & Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dyes & Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dyes & Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dyes & Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dyes & Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dyes & Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dyes & Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dyes & Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dyes & Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes & Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dyes & Pigments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes & Pigments Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dyes & Pigments Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
