Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings include RPM International, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun, Aexcel Corporation and Sokan New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Transport and Automotive
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Wood and Furniture
  • Packaging
  • Measuring Devices
  • Others

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • RPM International
  • AkzoNobel
  • The Sherwin Williams Company
  • PPG Industries
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Jotun
  • Aexcel Corporation
  • Sokan New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Players in Global Market

