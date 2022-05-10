Technology

N-Butane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

The global N-Butane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of N-Butane include Sibur, Chevron Phillips Chemical, TPC Group, Air Liquide, Ningbo Haiyue New Material, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical and Guangrao Huabang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Butane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Butane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Global N-Butane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Fuel Gas
  • Synthetic Rubber
  • Ethylene and Butadiene
  • Others

Global N-Butane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies N-Butane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies N-Butane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies N-Butane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies N-Butane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Sibur
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • TPC Group
  • Air Liquide
  • Ningbo Haiyue New Material
  • Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical
  • Guangrao Huabang Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-Butane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-Butane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-Butane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-Butane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-Butane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-Butane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-Butane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-Butane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-Butane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-Butane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-Butane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Butane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Butane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Butane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global N-Butane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
4.1.3 Synthetic
4.2 By Type – Global N-Butane Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Credit and Microcredit Market Analysis, Research Study With Wells Fargo Bank, Citigroup, Inbursa

December 24, 2021

SD-WAN Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | Citrix Systems Inc, CenturyLink, Neutrona Networks

December 27, 2021

Aerospace Winglets Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

December 14, 2021

Commerce Cloud Computing Market 2021 Growth Prospects by 2027 with Leading Players: IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Apttus (US), Episerver (US), Oracle (US), Magento (US), Shopify (Canada), BigCommerce (US), and Digital River (US), Elastic Path (Canada), VTEX (Brazil), commercetools (Germany), Kibo (US), and Sitecore (India).

December 20, 2021
Back to top button