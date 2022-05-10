N-Butane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global N-Butane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N-Butane include Sibur, Chevron Phillips Chemical, TPC Group, Air Liquide, Ningbo Haiyue New Material, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical and Guangrao Huabang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N-Butane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N-Butane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthetic
Global N-Butane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fuel Gas
- Synthetic Rubber
- Ethylene and Butadiene
- Others
Global N-Butane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-Butane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies N-Butane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies N-Butane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies N-Butane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies N-Butane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sibur
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- TPC Group
- Air Liquide
- Ningbo Haiyue New Material
- Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical
- Guangrao Huabang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-Butane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-Butane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-Butane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-Butane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-Butane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-Butane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-Butane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-Butane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-Butane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-Butane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-Butane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Butane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Butane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Butane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global N-Butane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
4.1.3 Synthetic
4.2 By Type – Global N-Butane Revenue & Forecasts
