Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin include Toray, DIC, Teijin, Kureha, Celanese, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Toyobo and NHU Materials Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Linear Type
- Cross-linked Type
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electric & Electronic
- Automobile
- Industrial
- Aerospace
- Others
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- DIC
- Teijin
- Kureha
- Celanese
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Toyobo
- NHU Materials Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Players in Global Market
