Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Organic Dyes and Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Azo Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Dyes and Pigments include Huntsman, Dyenamo, Nippon Kayaku, Heubach GmbH, Apollo Colors Incorporated, Atul Limited, DIC Corporation, Saraf Group and Sudarshan Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Dyes and Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Other Organic Pigments

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textiles

Printing Inks

Plastics

Paint & Coatings

Others

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

Dyenamo

Nippon Kayaku

Heubach GmbH

Apollo Colors Incorporated

Atul Limited

DIC Corporation

Saraf Group

Sudarshan Chemical

Taoka Chemical

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Company Limited

Yorkshire Group

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Company Limited

