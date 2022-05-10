Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Organic Dyes and Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Azo Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Dyes and Pigments include Huntsman, Dyenamo, Nippon Kayaku, Heubach GmbH, Apollo Colors Incorporated, Atul Limited, DIC Corporation, Saraf Group and Sudarshan Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Dyes and Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Azo Pigments
- Phthalocyanine Pigments
- Other Organic Pigments
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textiles
- Printing Inks
- Plastics
- Paint & Coatings
- Others
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Organic Dyes and Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huntsman
- Dyenamo
- Nippon Kayaku
- Heubach GmbH
- Apollo Colors Incorporated
- Atul Limited
- DIC Corporation
- Saraf Group
- Sudarshan Chemical
- Taoka Chemical
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Company Limited
- Yorkshire Group
- Zhejiang Longsheng Group Company Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Dyes and Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Dyes and Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Dyes and Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Dyes and Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Dyes and Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Dyes and Pigments Companies
