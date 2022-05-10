Polyester Thread Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyester Thread market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

70D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Thread include Coats Group, American & Efird, AMANN, Threads India, FUJIX, Hengxin, Shishi Flying Wheel Thread, Shuangsique and Xinglun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Thread manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Thread Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

70D

100D

150D

210D

250D

Others

Global Polyester Thread Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging Products

Clothing

Leather and Shoes

Others

Global Polyester Thread Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Thread revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Thread revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Thread sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Thread sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coats Group

American & Efird

AMANN

Threads India

FUJIX

Hengxin

Shishi Flying Wheel Thread

Shuangsique

Xinglun

Saiwei

Xinlong

Zhejiang Dongyi

HongRen Thread

