Polyester Thread Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Polyester Thread market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
70D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Thread include Coats Group, American & Efird, AMANN, Threads India, FUJIX, Hengxin, Shishi Flying Wheel Thread, Shuangsique and Xinglun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Thread manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Thread Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 70D
- 100D
- 150D
- 210D
- 250D
- Others
Global Polyester Thread Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging Products
- Clothing
- Leather and Shoes
- Others
Global Polyester Thread Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Thread Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyester Thread revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyester Thread revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyester Thread sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyester Thread sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coats Group
- American & Efird
- AMANN
- Threads India
- FUJIX
- Hengxin
- Shishi Flying Wheel Thread
- Shuangsique
- Xinglun
- Saiwei
- Xinlong
- Zhejiang Dongyi
- HongRen Thread
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Thread Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Thread Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Thread Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Thread Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Thread Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Thread Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Thread Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Thread Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Thread Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Thread Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Thread Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Thread Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Thread Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Thread Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Thread Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Thread Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Thread Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
