Textile Dyestuff Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Textile Dyestuff market was valued at 4611.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5549 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Dyestuff include Colourtex, Airedale Chemical, Borregaard LignoTech, Huntsman, Sumitomo Chemical, Kiri Industries, Archroma, Longsheng Group and Zhejiang Runtu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Dyestuff manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Dyestuff Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Global Textile Dyestuff Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

lyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

Global Textile Dyestuff Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Dyestuff revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Dyestuff revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Dyestuff sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Textile Dyestuff sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Colourtex

Airedale Chemical

Borregaard LignoTech

Huntsman

Sumitomo Chemical

Kiri Industries

Archroma

Longsheng Group

Zhejiang Runtu

Yabang

Jihua Group

Chuyuan Group

Zhejiang Transfar

Shanxi Linfen

Suzhou Luosen

Xuzhou Kedah

Everlight Chemical

T&T Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textile Dyestuff Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Textile Dyestuff Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Textile Dyestuff Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Textile Dyestuff Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Textile Dyestuff Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Textile Dyestuff Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Textile Dyestuff Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Textile Dyestuff Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Textile Dyestuff Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Textile Dyestuff Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Textile Dyestuff Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Dyestuff Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Dyestuff Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Dyestuff Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Dyestuff Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Dyestuff Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Dyestuff Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

