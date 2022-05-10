Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pumpkin Seed Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pumpkin Seed Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pumpkin Seed Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pumpkin Seed Oil include Life-flo, Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods and Holland & Barrett, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pumpkin Seed Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medical
- Industrial
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Life-flo
- Bio Planete
- Frank’s Naturprodukte
- Piping Rock
- Leven Rose
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- HealthAid
- Now Foods
- Holland & Barrett
- Spring Valley
- Tradin Organic Agricultural B.V.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pumpkin Seed Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pumpkin Seed Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
