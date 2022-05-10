Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pumpkin Seed Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pumpkin Seed Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pumpkin Seed Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pumpkin Seed Oil include Life-flo, Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods and Holland & Barrett, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pumpkin Seed Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medical

Industrial

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Life-flo

Bio Planete

Frank’s Naturprodukte

Piping Rock

Leven Rose

Mountain Rose Herbs

HealthAid

Now Foods

Holland & Barrett

Spring Valley

Tradin Organic Agricultural B.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pumpkin Seed Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pumpkin Seed Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

