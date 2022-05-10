Patterned Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Patterned Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Roller Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patterned Glass include AGC, Saint Gobain, NSG Group, Guardian, Sisecam, PPG, Cardinal, Central Glass and China Glass Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patterned Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patterned Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Patterned Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Roller Method
- Double Roller Method
Global Patterned Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Patterned Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Partitions, Interior Doors and Windows
- Furnitures
- Photovoltaic Industry
- Others
Global Patterned Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Patterned Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Patterned Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Patterned Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Patterned Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Patterned Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AGC
- Saint Gobain
- NSG Group
- Guardian
- Sisecam
- PPG
- Cardinal
- Central Glass
- China Glass Holdings
- China Southern Glass
- Taiwan Glass
- Jinjing Group
- Xinyi Glass
- Pfg Building Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patterned Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patterned Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patterned Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patterned Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patterned Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patterned Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patterned Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patterned Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patterned Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Patterned Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Patterned Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patterned Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Patterned Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patterned Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patterned Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patterned Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Patterned Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/