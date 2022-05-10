Technology

Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Inherent Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics include Milliken, Tencate, Dupont, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Carrington, Klopman, Trevira and Gore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Inherent Fabric
  • Treated Fabric

 

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Police
  • Fire Service
  • Ambulance/EMT
  • Military
  • Other

 

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Milliken
  • Tencate
  • Dupont
  • Mount Vernon
  • SSM Industries
  • Carrington
  • Klopman
  • Trevira
  • Gore
  • Safety Components
  • Delcotex
  • ITI
  • Marina Textil
  • Arvind
  • Waubridge Specialty Fabrics
  • Schuemer
  • Glen Raven
  • Kermel
  • Xinxiang Xinxing
  • Xinxiang Yulong
  • Xinxiang Xinke
  • Xinxiang Zhuocheng
  • Hangzhou Xiangjun
  • Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric
  • Xinxiang Jinghong
  • Xinxiang Yijia
  • SRO Protective

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Product Type

