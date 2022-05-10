Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Municipal Castings market was valued at 1609.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7057043/global-municipal-castings-2022-875

Municipal castings refers to many products, including: Access Hatches; Ballast Screens; Benches (Iron or Steel); Bollards; Cast Bases; Cast Iron Hinged Hatches, Square and Rectangular; Cast Iron Riser Rings; Catch Basin Inlet; Cleanout/Monument Boxes; Construction Covers and Frames; Curb and Corner Guards; Curb Openings; Detectable Warning Plates; Downspout Shoes (Boot, Inlet); Drainage Grates, Frames and Curb Inlets; inlets; Junction Boxes; Lampposts; Manhole Covers, Rings and Frames, Risers; Meter Boxes; Service Boxes; Steel Hinged Hatches, Square and Rectangular; Steel Riser Rings; Trash receptacles; Tree Grates; Tree Guards; Trench Grates; and Valve Boxes, Covers and Risers.China has the largest production capacity of Municipal Castings, accounting for 28.91% of the global output value in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 28.05% and 16.97%, separately ranking the second and the third. Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ, Mcwane, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company are the key players of the global market. The Top 5 took up about 12.84% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Saint Gobain

Neenah Foundry

EJ

Mcwane

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Eagle Manufacturing Group

Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

EBAA Iron, Inc.

Crescent Foundry

HYDROTEC Technologies

Vestal Manufacturing

Star Pipe Products

Ducast

D&L Supply

Spring City

Clark-Drain

Renqiu TEDA Foundry

Hebei Jipeng Casting

By Types:

Gray Iron Casting

Ductile Iron Casting

By Applications:

Manhole Covers

Drainage Channels

Surface Boxes

Street Furniture

Pipes and Valves

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-municipal-castings-2022-875-7057043

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Municipal Castings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gray Iron Casting

1.4.3 Ductile Iron Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Manhole Covers

1.5.3 Drainage Channels

1.5.4 Surface Boxes

1.5.5 Street Furniture

1.5.6 Pipes and Valves

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Municipal Castings Market

1.8.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Municipal Castings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Municipal Castings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Municipal Castings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/7057043/global-municipal-castings-2022-875

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Municipal Castings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Municipal Castings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Municipal Castings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028