Carton Sealing Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carton Sealing Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/148439/global-carton-sealing-tapes-forecast-market-2022-2028-599

Pressure Sensitive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carton Sealing Tapes include 3M, IPG, STA, LLC, M-LINE, Inc, GLT Products, Shorr Packaging Corp, Intertape and Shurtape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carton Sealing Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensitive

Water-activated

Other

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics

Packaging

Other

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

IPG

STA, LLC

M-LINE, Inc

GLT Products

Shorr Packaging Corp

Intertape

Shurtape

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148439/global-carton-sealing-tapes-forecast-market-2022-2028-599

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carton Sealing Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carton Sealing Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carton Sealing Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carton Sealing Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Sealing Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/