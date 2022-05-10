Carton Sealing Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Carton Sealing Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressure Sensitive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carton Sealing Tapes include 3M, IPG, STA, LLC, M-LINE, Inc, GLT Products, Shorr Packaging Corp, Intertape and Shurtape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carton Sealing Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pressure Sensitive
- Water-activated
- Other
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Cosmetics
- Packaging
- Other
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Carton Sealing Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- IPG
- STA, LLC
- M-LINE, Inc
- GLT Products
- Shorr Packaging Corp
- Intertape
- Shurtape
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carton Sealing Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carton Sealing Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carton Sealing Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carton Sealing Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carton Sealing Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Sealing Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Sealing Tapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
