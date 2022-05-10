After Sun Lotion Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of After Sun Lotion in global, including the following market information:
Global After Sun Lotion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global After Sun Lotion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five After Sun Lotion companies in 2021 (%)
The global After Sun Lotion market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Skin Body Lotion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of After Sun Lotion include Unilever PLC, L’Oral S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Clarins and Kao Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the After Sun Lotion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global After Sun Lotion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global After Sun Lotion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Skin Body Lotion
- Oily Skin Body Lotion
- Normal Skin Body Lotion
- Others
Global After Sun Lotion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global After Sun Lotion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Men Using
- Women Using
- Baby Using
Global After Sun Lotion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global After Sun Lotion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies After Sun Lotion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies After Sun Lotion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies After Sun Lotion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies After Sun Lotion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Unilever PLC
- L’Oral S.A.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Shiseido Company
- Beiersdorf AG
- Avon Products Inc.
- Clarins
- Kao Corporation
- Amore Pacific Group
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Cavinkare
- Cetaphil
- Hain Celestial Group
- Mary Kay
- Sephora
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 After Sun Lotion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global After Sun Lotion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global After Sun Lotion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global After Sun Lotion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global After Sun Lotion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global After Sun Lotion Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top After Sun Lotion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global After Sun Lotion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global After Sun Lotion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global After Sun Lotion Sales by Companies
3.5 Global After Sun Lotion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 After Sun Lotion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers After Sun Lotion Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 After Sun Lotion Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 After Sun Lotion Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 After Sun Lotion Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global After Sun Lotion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
After Sun Lotion Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Eye Lotion Wash Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Foot Cream & Lotion Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hand Lotion & Hand Cream Market Insights and Forecast to 2028