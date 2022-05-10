Food Gums Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Gums in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Gums Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Gums Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Food Gums companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Gums market was valued at 7945.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Guar Gum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Food Gums include TIC Gums, CP Kelco, ADM, Jungbunzlauer, Cargill, DuPont Danisco, Vanderbilt Minerals, Fufeng Group and Deosen Biochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Food Gums manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Gums Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Gums Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Guar Gum
- Xanthan Gum
- Others
Global Food Gums Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Gums Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Daily Cosmetics
- Others
Global Food Gums Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Gums Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Gums revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Gums revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Gums sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Food Gums sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TIC Gums
- CP Kelco
- ADM
- Jungbunzlauer
- Cargill
- DuPont Danisco
- Vanderbilt Minerals
- Fufeng Group
- Deosen Biochemical
- Meihua Group
- Hebei Xinhe Biochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Gums Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Gums Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Gums Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Gums Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Gums Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Gums Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Gums Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Gums Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Gums Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Gums Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Gums Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Gums Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Gums Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Gums Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Gums Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Gums Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Gums Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Guar Gum
4.1.3 Xanthan Gum
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Food Gums Revenue & Forecasts
